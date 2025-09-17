Set up "video traps" in houses for strikes on Kyiv: a couple of Russian agents detained

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained two more FSB agents who were adjusting Russian air strikes on Kyiv. To guide enemy attacks, the perpetrators installed 4G cameras with remote access for the occupiers. This was reported by the SSU, writes UNN.

With the help of video devices, the occupiers hoped to track missile and drone attacks online. In particular, the Russians were interested in the coordinates from which Ukrainian air defense was operating. - the statement says.

As the investigation established, the vast majority of "video traps" were set up by the defendants on the windows of upper floors of apartment buildings in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

For this, the agents rented premises with FSB money, where they then moved in with purchased video equipment.

According to the case materials, the Russian Federation's orders were carried out by a 22-year-old man from Poltava and his 19-year-old wife, who were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

After recruitment, the agents "toured" various cities in the northern regions of Ukraine, where they looked for homes near military facilities and critical infrastructure.

For example, in addition to apartments, the defendants installed cameras near Ukrzaliznytsia hub stations and main railway lines.

SSU counterintelligence officers exposed the agent couple in advance and took measures to secure the relevant locations. At the final stage of the special operation, both defendants were detained "red-handed" while installing a video camera in an apartment near a defense facility. - added the SSU.

Investigators of the Security Service informed them of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The perpetrators are in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

