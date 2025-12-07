Set son on fire for alcohol abuse: Kyiv region resident sentenced to 14 years

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, a 60-year-old woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison for setting her son on fire, taking revenge on him for alcohol abuse. The victim suffered 86% body burns and died in the hospital. This was reported by Kyiv Oblast Police, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on June 12, 2024.

In Bila Tserkva, the 60-year-old defendant decided to take revenge on her own son for his addiction to alcohol and wanted to take his life.

Law enforcement officers found out that the mother came to the room where her son was resting, and out of revenge, poured a flammable mixture on him and threw a lit match.

The man's clothes caught fire, he woke up from the pain and fell to the floor. A neighbor came to his cries for help and helped put out the fire on the victim. Later, doctors diagnosed him with 86% burns of various degrees over his entire body. - the post says.

The man died in the hospital from his injuries.

The elderly woman, detained on the spot, was taken to a temporary detention facility, where she was notified of suspicion of the crime.

At the end of July 2024, investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, sent materials to the court regarding the perpetrator for intentional murder committed with particular cruelty (p. 4 part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

