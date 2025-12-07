Set son on fire for alcohol abuse: Kyiv region resident sentenced to 14 years

$42.180.00
December 6, 08:45 PM • 27717 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 36202 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 45583 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 44228 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 50934 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 52139 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 38417 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 77678 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 42668 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38483 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Popular news
Russia attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi: houses, police station, medical college damaged, one person killedDecember 6, 09:02 PM • 4744 views
Orban sends delegation to Moscow to prepare for end of war in UkraineDecember 6, 09:24 PM • 12404 views
Over 150 clashes recorded on the front line in a day: the most active battles on six frontsDecember 6, 09:48 PM • 4380 views
Apple is undergoing its biggest personnel reshuffle in decades: four top executives have left the companyDecember 6, 11:02 PM • 3414 views
Polish Foreign Minister sends Elon Musk to MarsPhoto01:07 AM • 4076 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 33978 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 43970 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 57899 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 77677 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 67227 views
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 33444 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 42290 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 43863 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 57881 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 56182 views
Set son on fire for alcohol abuse: Kyiv region resident sentenced to 14 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

In Bila Tserkva, a 60-year-old woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison for setting her son on fire. He sustained 86% body burns and died in the hospital. The incident occurred on June 12, 2024, when the mother doused her son with a flammable mixture and set him on fire in revenge for his alcohol abuse.

Set son on fire for alcohol abuse: Kyiv region resident sentenced to 14 years

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, a 60-year-old woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison for setting her son on fire, taking revenge on him for alcohol abuse. The victim suffered 86% body burns and died in the hospital. This was reported by Kyiv Oblast Police, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on June 12, 2024.

In Bila Tserkva, the 60-year-old defendant decided to take revenge on her own son for his addiction to alcohol and wanted to take his life.

Law enforcement officers found out that the mother came to the room where her son was resting, and out of revenge, poured a flammable mixture on him and threw a lit match.

The man's clothes caught fire, he woke up from the pain and fell to the floor. A neighbor came to his cries for help and helped put out the fire on the victim. Later, doctors diagnosed him with 86% burns of various degrees over his entire body.

- the post says.

The man died in the hospital from his injuries.

The elderly woman, detained on the spot, was taken to a temporary detention facility, where she was notified of suspicion of the crime.

At the end of July 2024, investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, sent materials to the court regarding the perpetrator for intentional murder committed with particular cruelty (p. 4 part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison.  

Recall

In the Blahovishchenske District Court, a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal beating of his cohabitant's eight-month-old son. The prosecution, insisting on life imprisonment, is preparing an appeal, considering the imposed sentence unfair.

In Odesa region, a mother killed her 9-month-old child: she strangled her because of crying, she faces life imprisonment04.05.25, 00:27 • 3783 views

Vita Zelenetska

