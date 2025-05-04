In Odesa region, a mother killed her 9-month-old child: she strangled her because of crying, she faces life imprisonment

Police detained a resident of the Odesa district on suspicion of killing a child. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on Saturday, May 3, at the residence of the citizen.

A 43-year-old resident of one of the settlements of the Yaskiv community informed the police about the death of her nine-month-old daughter, stating that the child died unexpectedly - the police said in a statement.

However, during the investigation, the police found out that the mother, in a state of nervous breakdown due to the baby's crying, caused him bodily harm.

Preliminary, the child's death was caused by asphyxia (suffocation). The exact cause will be established by a forensic medical examination - the law enforcement officers said.

"The defendant was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of informing her about suspicion of intentional murder of a minor child is being resolved," the police added.

According to the police, this crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to 15 years or life imprisonment.

As part of the proceedings initiated under paragraph 2 of Part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, a number of examinations have been ordered. The investigation is ongoing. The procedural guidance is provided by the Bilyaivka District Prosecutor's Office.

In the village of Reshetylivka, the body of a 2-year-old girl with signs of violent death was found. The police detained a 27-year-old cohabitant of the child's mother, who faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

