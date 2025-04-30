The body of a baby was found near garbage cans in Rivne: the mother is suspected of murder

A 42-year-old woman who gave birth to a child is suspected of killing her own daughter. The body of the newborn was found in a blanket near garbage cans in Rivne. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The child's body has been sent for medical examination. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Rivne region, reports UNN.

On the night of April 29, a report was received that a newborn baby without signs of life was found in a blanket near garbage cans on Kulyka and Hudacheka Street - the message says.

Law enforcement officers added that they quickly established the identity of the woman who gave birth to the girl: she turned out to be a 42-year-old native of the Rivne region. She said that at the beginning of April she came from abroad and stopped living in her friend's apartment in Rivne.

According to the woman, she gave birth to the child on April 26. According to preliminary expert opinions, the girl was alive. According to the medical certificate, the baby's death was caused by a traumatic brain injury.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing under the preliminary legal qualification of intentional murder of a minor child. A forensic medical examination is ongoing as part of the criminal proceedings. All circumstances of the child's death are being established - the police said.

