The body of a baby was found near garbage cans in Rivne: the mother is suspected of murder

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 26343 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 64806 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 100142 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 127104 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 212569 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 105464 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 239397 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 170785 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 117876 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 146662 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 104214 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 120605 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 65860 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 113287 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 77860 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 35517 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 79120 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 114560 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 212570 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 171527 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 21611 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 24086 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 24169 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 66736 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 121504 views
The body of a baby was found near garbage cans in Rivne: the mother is suspected of murder

Kyiv • UNN

 906 views

In Rivne, a 42-year-old woman is suspected of killing her newborn daughter. The body was found near garbage cans. The examination revealed a traumatic brain injury.

The body of a baby was found near garbage cans in Rivne: the mother is suspected of murder

A 42-year-old woman who gave birth to a child is suspected of killing her own daughter. The body of the newborn was found in a blanket near garbage cans in Rivne. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The child's body has been sent for medical examination. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Rivne region, reports UNN.

On the night of April 29, a report was received that a newborn baby without signs of life was found in a blanket near garbage cans on Kulyka and Hudacheka Street 

- the message says.

Law enforcement officers added that they quickly established the identity of the woman who gave birth to the girl: she turned out to be a 42-year-old native of the Rivne region. She said that at the beginning of April she came from abroad and stopped living in her friend's apartment in Rivne.

According to the woman, she gave birth to the child on April 26. According to preliminary expert opinions, the girl was alive. According to the medical certificate, the baby's death was caused by a traumatic brain injury.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing under the preliminary legal qualification of intentional murder of a minor child. A forensic medical examination is ongoing as part of the criminal proceedings. All circumstances of the child's death are being established 

- the police said.

The youngest victim was only 10 years old: the organizer of the orphanage is suspected of sexual crimes against the pupils24.04.25, 17:27 • 6607 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Rivne
