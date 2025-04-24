The youngest victim was only 10 years old: the organizer of the orphanage is suspected of sexual crimes against the pupils

$41.670.15
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 15556 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 35021 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 73049 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 128838 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 159809 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221594 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 107902 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 182508 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61407 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42870 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Tags
Authors
Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79434 views

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79434 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 11236 views

April 24, 08:18 AM • 11236 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40135 views

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40135 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42398 views

11:00 AM • 42398 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 18809 views

12:26 PM • 18809 views
"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42776 views

11:00 AM • 42776 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221594 views

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221594 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 127328 views

April 23, 01:44 PM • 127328 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 182508 views
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 182508 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 135315 views

April 23, 11:46 AM • 135315 views
Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Cyril Ramaphosa

Andrzej Duda

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

South Africa

France

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 410 views

03:17 PM • 410 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 4702 views

02:13 PM • 4702 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40379 views

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40379 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79688 views

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79688 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 53067 views

April 23, 03:29 PM • 53067 views
Telegram

Financial Times

The New York Times

9K720 Iskander

KAB-250

The youngest victim was only 10 years old: the organizer of the orphanage is suspected of sexual crimes against the pupils

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3634 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the organizer of a family-type orphanage was detained, he is suspected of sexual violence. The man systematically committed sexual offenses against pupils, the youngest of whom is 10 years old.

The youngest victim was only 10 years old: the organizer of the orphanage is suspected of sexual crimes against the pupils

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the organizer of a family-type orphanage, who is suspected of sexual violence, was detained. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Kherson region, reports UNN.

The perpetrator was detained in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, where the family-type orphanage from the Kherson region moved after the start of hostilities. The man is suspected of systematic sexual offenses against pupils. The youngest victim was only 10 years old 

- the law enforcement officers note.

Murder of Diana Khrienko: the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment29.03.25, 18:00 • 50538 views

According to the information, in 2008, a 48-year-old perpetrator organized a family-type orphanage in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region. And after the opening of the children's institution, the man committed sexual offenses against minors for several years. In particular, he did it both on the territory of the house and in deserted places, where he took the girls. Thus, as a result of the actions of the defendant, one of the victims developed mental disorders. Currently, three victims are known, but there may be more.

... the police have launched proceedings on all facts of the crimes... 

- the message says.

Also, law enforcement officers found that after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the man, along with his family and pupils, was evacuated to the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Actually, he was detained there.

The man was informed of the suspicion, and ten pupils were taken from this orphanage: five girls and the same number of boys. After medical examinations, the children are waiting for psychological rehabilitation.

The perpetrator is currently in custody, he faces 15 years in prison.

Became pregnant by her own father: A verdict was handed down in Bukovina to the rapist of his own daughter31.03.25, 13:45 • 37598 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
