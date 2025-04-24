The youngest victim was only 10 years old: the organizer of the orphanage is suspected of sexual crimes against the pupils

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the organizer of a family-type orphanage, who is suspected of sexual violence, was detained. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Kherson region, reports UNN.

The perpetrator was detained in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, where the family-type orphanage from the Kherson region moved after the start of hostilities. The man is suspected of systematic sexual offenses against pupils. The youngest victim was only 10 years old - the law enforcement officers note.

According to the information, in 2008, a 48-year-old perpetrator organized a family-type orphanage in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region. And after the opening of the children's institution, the man committed sexual offenses against minors for several years. In particular, he did it both on the territory of the house and in deserted places, where he took the girls. Thus, as a result of the actions of the defendant, one of the victims developed mental disorders. Currently, three victims are known, but there may be more.

... the police have launched proceedings on all facts of the crimes... - the message says.

Also, law enforcement officers found that after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the man, along with his family and pupils, was evacuated to the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Actually, he was detained there.

The man was informed of the suspicion, and ten pupils were taken from this orphanage: five girls and the same number of boys. After medical examinations, the children are waiting for psychological rehabilitation.

The perpetrator is currently in custody, he faces 15 years in prison.

