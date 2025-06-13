Set fire to the TCC and fled through the window: police informed a Kharkiv resident of suspicion

Law enforcement officers in Kharkiv detained a 29-year-old man on suspicion of setting fire to the building of the district territorial center of recruitment and social support on June 11. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv region police on Facebook.

Details

Experts quickly determined that the cause of the fire was arson, and investigators identified the suspect. The arsonist turned out to be a 29-year-old Kharkiv resident, previously convicted of other crimes.

That day, he was invited to the TCC building to check his military registration documents.

The attacker took advantage of the moment when the employees did not control his actions, locked himself in one of the rooms and set fire to the fabric there with a lighter. And then took advantage of the confusion and escaped through the window of the second floor.

He was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to ten years.