SES: over 6700 residents evacuated from Kharkiv region

More than 6,700 residents have already been evacuated from the border settlements of Kharkiv region, the State Emergency Service reported, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that employees of the State Emergency Service and the National Police, together with volunteers and representatives of local communities, continue to carry out evacuation measures.

The population is constantly being warned about the need to evacuate from border settlements. the statement reads

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the interim evacuation centers to provide support to people who are forced to leave their homes due to active hostilities.

In total, more than 6,700 people have been evacuated from the border settlements of Kharkiv Oblast, including 535 children and 128 people with reduced mobility.

Russian snipers fire at an armored police car during evacuation of people from Vovchansk