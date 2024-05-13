Russian snipers fire at an armored police car during evacuation of people from Vovchansk

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79692 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107053 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149927 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154002 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250265 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174130 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165391 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148329 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225864 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113059 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34857 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44440 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38542 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62762 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56795 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250265 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225864 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211918 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237665 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224473 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79692 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56795 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62762 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112890 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113792 views
Russian snipers fire at an armored police car during evacuation of people from Vovchansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20187 views

Russian snipers fired at an armored police car that was evacuating people from Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, but the car saved the lives of three law enforcement officers, no one was injured.

Russian snipers opened fire on an armored police car during the evacuation of people from Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. There were no casualties. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

It is reported that an armored Toyota Hilux SUV, received six months ago as aid from the US government for law enforcement in Kharkiv region, saved the lives of three police officers. They were on their way to evacuate people from under fire.

"Today, on the outskirts of the city of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, a car with police officers came under enemy small arms fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

It is noted that the evacuation was carried out by two police officers under the leadership of the head of the territorial unit.

Evacuation from Vovchansk is underway, but with difficulties: volunteer explains reasons13.05.24, 12:57 • 23867 views

"When we drove to the street where we had to pick up the citizens, we heard shots in our direction from the outskirts of Vovchansk. We got hit in the windshield where the driver was sitting, as well as the passenger windows and doors. When we turned around, we got a flat tire and were also shot at," said Maksym Stetsyna, head of police department No. 1 of the Chuhuiv district police department.

The police car is back in service and continues to ensure the evacuation of the population.

Addendum

Ukrainian troops inflicted fire damage on the enemy, pushed them back and are conducting clearing operations on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk. A firefight broke out in the area of Starytsia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
toyotaToyota
chuhuivChuhuiv
united-statesUnited States
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising