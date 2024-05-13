Russian snipers fire at an armored police car during evacuation of people from Vovchansk

Russian snipers opened fire on an armored police car during the evacuation of people from Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. There were no casualties. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

It is reported that an armored Toyota Hilux SUV, received six months ago as aid from the US government for law enforcement in Kharkiv region, saved the lives of three police officers. They were on their way to evacuate people from under fire.

"Today, on the outskirts of the city of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, a car with police officers came under enemy small arms fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

It is noted that the evacuation was carried out by two police officers under the leadership of the head of the territorial unit.

"When we drove to the street where we had to pick up the citizens, we heard shots in our direction from the outskirts of Vovchansk. We got hit in the windshield where the driver was sitting, as well as the passenger windows and doors. When we turned around, we got a flat tire and were also shot at," said Maksym Stetsyna, head of police department No. 1 of the Chuhuiv district police department.

The police car is back in service and continues to ensure the evacuation of the population.

Addendum

Ukrainian troops inflicted fire damage on the enemy, pushed them back and are conducting clearing operations on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk. A firefight broke out in the area of Starytsia.