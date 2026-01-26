SES: a rescuer who was hit by a repeated Russian strike on January 9 in Kyiv has died

After 18 days of fighting for his life, a rescuer who was caught in a repeated Russian attack on January 9 in Kyiv has died, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Another difficult day for the State Emergency Service family: unfortunately, after 18 days of fighting for his life, our colleague – firefighter-rescuer of the 24th State Fire and Rescue Unit, 36-year-old Oleksandr Zibrov, who, along with other comrades, was caught in a repeated Russian attack on January 9 in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, has died," said the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andriy Danyk.

"The enemy took another life of a brave and courageous firefighter, a loving husband and a caring father. He received severe injuries while protecting people despite the terrible danger," said the head of the State Emergency Service.

