General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
SES: a rescuer who was hit by a repeated Russian strike on January 9 in Kyiv has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

After 18 days of fighting for his life, 36-year-old firefighter-rescuer Oleksandr Zibrov passed away. He sustained severe injuries during a repeated Russian strike on January 9 in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district.

SES: a rescuer who was hit by a repeated Russian strike on January 9 in Kyiv has died

After 18 days of fighting for his life, a rescuer who was caught in a repeated Russian attack on January 9 in Kyiv has died, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Another difficult day for the State Emergency Service family: unfortunately, after 18 days of fighting for his life, our colleague – firefighter-rescuer of the 24th State Fire and Rescue Unit, 36-year-old Oleksandr Zibrov, who, along with other comrades, was caught in a repeated Russian attack on January 9 in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, has died," said the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andriy Danyk.

"The enemy took another life of a brave and courageous firefighter, a loving husband and a caring father. He received severe injuries while protecting people despite the terrible danger," said the head of the State Emergency Service.

Russia deliberately attacked Kyiv on January 9 to freeze people - CPD09.01.26, 13:06 • 4822 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv