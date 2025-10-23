Serious, but will not affect the economic well-being of the Russian Federation: Putin assessed new US sanctions

$41.760.01
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
05:35 PM • 2874 views
Tomorrow, several regions of Ukraine will experience power outages: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 11842 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 24446 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
October 23, 11:30 AM • 25554 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 24572 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 38766 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 34500 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 30375 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12756 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HUR
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 30363 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Bloggers
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
France
China
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he said
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Gold

Serious, but will not affect the economic well-being of the Russian Federation: Putin assessed new US sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to exert pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Serious, but will not affect the economic well-being of the Russian Federation: Putin assessed new US sanctions

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the sanctions imposed by the United States are serious and may have certain consequences, but they will not significantly affect the Russian economy, UNN reports.

As for the new sanctions. First, there is nothing new here. Yes, they are serious for us and may have certain consequences, but they will not significantly affect our economic well-being.

- said Putin.

He stated that the new sanctions from the United States are an attempt to put pressure on Russia, and that Trump's decision is an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

No self-respecting country ever does anything under pressure.

- added Putin.

Recall

On Tuesday, October 22, the United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. The United States called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United States Department of the Treasury
United States
Ukraine