Serious, but will not affect the economic well-being of the Russian Federation: Putin assessed new US sanctions
Kyiv • UNN
Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to exert pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the sanctions imposed by the United States are serious and may have certain consequences, but they will not significantly affect the Russian economy, UNN reports.
As for the new sanctions. First, there is nothing new here. Yes, they are serious for us and may have certain consequences, but they will not significantly affect our economic well-being.
He stated that the new sanctions from the United States are an attempt to put pressure on Russia, and that Trump's decision is an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.
No self-respecting country ever does anything under pressure.
Recall
On Tuesday, October 22, the United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. The United States called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.