Serbia will continue to receive gas from Azerbaijan

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday, January 12, that gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia will not be suspended. He wrote about this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

Our brothers and friends from Azerbaijan have just informed me that, despite the objective problems caused by force majeure, there will be no interruption of gas supplies to Serbia - the post says.

Mr. Vucic also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev, noting that he is waiting for him in Belgrade soon.

Recall

Serbia lost its daily supply of 1.7 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan due to force majeure. President Vucic saidthat the timing of the resumption of supplies is currently unknown.