Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 34428 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143438 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125170 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132938 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132761 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168852 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110254 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162399 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Serbia will continue to receive gas from Azerbaijan

Serbia will continue to receive gas from Azerbaijan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75361 views

Serbian President Vucic said that Azerbaijan would not stop gas supplies to the country despite force majeure. Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan lost 1.7 million cubic meters of gas daily.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday, January 12, that gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia will not be suspended. He wrote about this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

Our brothers and friends from Azerbaijan have just informed me that, despite the objective problems caused by force majeure, there will be no interruption of gas supplies to Serbia

- the post says.

Mr. Vucic also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev, noting that he is waiting for him in Belgrade soon.

Recall

Serbia lost its daily supply of 1.7 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan due to force majeure. President Vucic saidthat the timing of the resumption of supplies is currently unknown.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
aleksandar-vucicAleksandar Vučić
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
serbiaSerbia

