World Taekwondo Day and Customs Broker Day: what else is celebrated on September 4

Today, September 4, marks World Taekwondo Day and Customs Broker Day. Christians also honor the icon of the Mother of God "The Burning Bush," writes UNN.

World Taekwondo Day

On September 4, 1994, in France, taekwondo was included in the list of sports officially recognized for the Olympic Games. The first international competitions in this martial art were held in the summer of 2000 in Australia.

Customs Broker Day

Annually on September 4, Ukraine celebrates Customs Broker Day, established in honor of the adoption in 1992 of the order of the State Customs Committee, which regulates the activities of these specialists. This unofficial holiday is celebrated by those who provide professional assistance in customs clearance of goods.

World Sexual Health Day

This tradition was introduced in 2010 by the International Association for Sexual Health. The first celebration on this occasion took place under the slogan "Let's talk about it!", calling on humanity to break taboos around sexuality.

Feast of the Icon of the Mother of God "The Burning Bush"

In Ukraine, the veneration of the icon of the Mother of God "The Burning Bush" takes place on September 4 (according to the new style). This day is associated with unquenchable faith. The image of the Mother of God "The Burning Bush" is a symbol of faith, protection, and grace.

The central part of the icon depicts the Virgin Mary with the Infant Christ. She is surrounded by an eight-pointed star formed by two rhombuses – red (symbol of flame) and green (symbol of bush). In her hands, the Mother of God holds Jesus and, as often depicted, "Jacob's ladder" – a symbol of the unity of earthly and heavenly.

