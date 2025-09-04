$41.360.01
September 3, 05:28 PM • 19108 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 31254 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 24996 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 25008 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 45602 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 23491 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 24826 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22831 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24891 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 48069 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Tags
Authors
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon11:48 PM • 3422 views
World Taekwondo Day and Customs Broker Day: what else is celebrated on September 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

September 4 marks World Taekwondo Day, Customs Broker Day, and World Sexual Health Day. Also, the icon of the Mother of God "The Burning Bush" is honored.

World Taekwondo Day and Customs Broker Day: what else is celebrated on September 4

Today, September 4, marks World Taekwondo Day and Customs Broker Day. Christians also honor the icon of the Mother of God "The Burning Bush," writes UNN.

World Taekwondo Day

On September 4, 1994, in France, taekwondo was included in the list of sports officially recognized for the Olympic Games. The first international competitions in this martial art were held in the summer of 2000 in Australia.

Customs Broker Day

Annually on September 4, Ukraine celebrates Customs Broker Day, established in honor of the adoption in 1992 of the order of the State Customs Committee, which regulates the activities of these specialists. This unofficial holiday is celebrated by those who provide professional assistance in customs clearance of goods.

World Sexual Health Day

This tradition was introduced in 2010 by the International Association for Sexual Health. The first celebration on this occasion took place under the slogan "Let's talk about it!", calling on humanity to break taboos around sexuality.

Feast of the Icon of the Mother of God "The Burning Bush"

In Ukraine, the veneration of the icon of the Mother of God "The Burning Bush" takes place on September 4 (according to the new style). This day is associated with unquenchable faith. The image of the Mother of God "The Burning Bush" is a symbol of faith, protection, and grace.

The central part of the icon depicts the Virgin Mary with the Infant Christ. She is surrounded by an eight-pointed star formed by two rhombuses – red (symbol of flame) and green (symbol of bush). In her hands, the Mother of God holds Jesus and, as often depicted, "Jacob's ladder" – a symbol of the unity of earthly and heavenly.

