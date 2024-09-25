ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 88201 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106175 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171275 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140194 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144460 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139552 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184160 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112124 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174498 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104774 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111765 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 41312 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113906 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 61159 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 67581 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171275 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184160 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174498 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201799 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190663 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142908 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142820 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147469 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138844 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155672 views
Actual
September 25: Comic Book Day, World Pharmacist Day

September 25: Comic Book Day, World Pharmacist Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120555 views

It is a common misconception that the first comics appeared in the United States. In fact, the birthplace of comics is Europe. In 1825, The Glasgow Looking Glass, a publication specializing in this genre, was founded.

Today, on September 25, everyone can join the event dedicated to the literary and artistic genre that has not lost its relevance and has largely influenced the development of animation and cinema - Comic Book Day, UNN writes.

It is a common misconception that the first comics appeared in the United States. In fact, the birthplace of comics  is Europe. In 1825, The Glasgow Looking Glass, a publication specializing in this genre, was founded.

Later, in 1895, Richard Felton created comics with recurring characters.

In the United States, the first comic book was published in 1892. And it is in this country that this genre has become a cult one, and comic book fans have created their own kind of subculture.

September 25 is World Pharmacist Day. The holiday was officially introduced in 2009 in Istanbul during the founding conference of the International Pharmaceutical Organization.

Today we can celebrate World Day of Dreams. The event was initiated by the American writer, public figure, and corporate culture expert Ozioma Egwuongwu.

Some researchers estimate that about 50% of an adult's thoughts are dreams.

Interestingly, even today there are many psychology experts who believe that dreaming is harmful, and call dreams a manifestation of human laziness.

According to the church calendar, September 25 is the Day of Remembrance of St. Ephrosyne of Alexandria.

Yefrosynia grew up in a Christian family. When the girl turned 18, her father decided to marry her off and sent her to a monastery for a blessing.

But Efrosynia decided to devote her life to serving the Lord. She took the monastic vow and went to a monastery so that her father would not find her. There she called herself Ishmael, and lived with this name for almost 40 years.

According to legend, the inconsolable father repeatedly talked to the "monk Izmagrad" but did not recognize his daughter.

Only before his death did the "monk" confess that he was Yefrosynia.

Name days on September 25 are celebrated by Efrosynia, Semen, Fedir, and Julian

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
istanbulIstanbul
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising