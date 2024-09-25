September 25: Comic Book Day, World Pharmacist Day

Today, on September 25, everyone can join the event dedicated to the literary and artistic genre that has not lost its relevance and has largely influenced the development of animation and cinema - Comic Book Day, UNN writes.

It is a common misconception that the first comics appeared in the United States. In fact, the birthplace of comics is Europe. In 1825, The Glasgow Looking Glass, a publication specializing in this genre, was founded.

Later, in 1895, Richard Felton created comics with recurring characters.

In the United States, the first comic book was published in 1892. And it is in this country that this genre has become a cult one, and comic book fans have created their own kind of subculture.

September 25 is World Pharmacist Day. The holiday was officially introduced in 2009 in Istanbul during the founding conference of the International Pharmaceutical Organization.

Today we can celebrate World Day of Dreams. The event was initiated by the American writer, public figure, and corporate culture expert Ozioma Egwuongwu.

Some researchers estimate that about 50% of an adult's thoughts are dreams.

Interestingly, even today there are many psychology experts who believe that dreaming is harmful, and call dreams a manifestation of human laziness.

According to the church calendar, September 25 is the Day of Remembrance of St. Ephrosyne of Alexandria.

Yefrosynia grew up in a Christian family. When the girl turned 18, her father decided to marry her off and sent her to a monastery for a blessing.

But Efrosynia decided to devote her life to serving the Lord. She took the monastic vow and went to a monastery so that her father would not find her. There she called herself Ishmael, and lived with this name for almost 40 years.

According to legend, the inconsolable father repeatedly talked to the "monk Izmagrad" but did not recognize his daughter.

Only before his death did the "monk" confess that he was Yefrosynia.

Name days on September 25 are celebrated by Efrosynia, Semen, Fedir, and Julian