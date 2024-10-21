Separatists in Sudan mistakenly shoot down plane with Russians on board carrying weapons - media
In Sudan, a cargo plane from the UAE with a partial Russian crew is shot down. The plane was possibly carrying weapons and was mistakenly attacked by RSF separatists, to whom the supplies were intended.
Sudanese separatists have mistakenly shot down a cargo plane from the UAE, the crew of which partly consisted of Russians. This was reported by the Russian media with reference to the Sudan War Monitor, a portal that monitors the military situation in the country, UNN reports.
It was shot down by separatist RSF fighters, to whom the supply was intended. According to one version, there were weapons on board.
The crew included a citizen of Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The exact number of injured and dead is unknown, but usually the crew of an Il-76 consists of 5 people.
Earlier, the Russian embassy in Sudan confirmed the crash of a cargo plane with Russians allegedly on board, without specifying details.
In one of the videos, documents of one of the crew members, engineer Viktor Granov, were found at the crash site. The documents of two crew members, including at least one Russian, were previously found.
According to Russian Telegram channels, the possible registration number of the plane is EX-76011. The plane, operated by the cargo airline Airline Transport Incorporation FZC, could have been carrying weapons.
The Russian Embassy in Sudan confirmed that a plane with Russians on board had crashed in the embattled Darfur. The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated, the diplomatic mission said.