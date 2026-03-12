$43.980.1150.930.10
Sent draft dodgers to Romania for $3,000 - State Border Guard Service serviceman to face trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

The SBI has completed its investigation into a serviceman who organized illegal border crossings outside official checkpoints. The perpetrator faces up to 8 years in prison.

Sent draft dodgers to Romania for $3,000 - State Border Guard Service serviceman to face trial

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed investigative actions against a serviceman of the State Border Guard Service who offered men illegal exit from Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

As the investigation established, the border guard used social networks to find men who wanted to avoid mobilization and illegally leave the country.

He promised to arrange the transportation of "clients" by taxi outside official checkpoints to the state border for 3 thousand US dollars during his shifts.

Then the men were shown a place where they could cross the river and get to Romania. Law enforcement officers exposed the border guard and detained him during negotiations with a potential "client" - the report says.

The detained serviceman is accused of abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment. 

The indictment has already been sent to court.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an organized group that was engaged in the serial production and sale of forged documents imitating official law enforcement IDs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine