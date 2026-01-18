Senegal criticizes AFCON organizers over player safety concerns

Photo: Reuters

Tension ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Morocco has reached a critical point. Senegal's head coach Pape Bouba Thiaw, during a pre-match press conference on Saturday, lodged an official protest regarding the inadequate security arrangements for the team upon its arrival in Rabat. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, Senegalese footballers arrived by train from Tangier to the Moroccan capital. According to team representatives, the athletes were left without security escort, which led to them being immediately surrounded by an uncontrolled crowd. The Senegalese Football Federation called this situation unacceptable and one that endangered the lives of the players.

In addition to the lack of a convoy, the Senegalese side complained about the poor quality of the hotel and training grounds provided before the final match against the host country.

Head Coach's Statement

Pape Bouba Thiaw emphasized that such miscalculations harm the reputation of African football on the international stage.

"Today, Africa's image is at stake. Our competitions are now very prestigious, and we must not squander this. What happened yesterday was unacceptable. A team like Senegal got off the train and faced a crowd; the players were in danger." – stated the coach.

He added that overall, the tournament's organization had been excellent, but urged the Moroccan authorities and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to ensure a dignified conclusion to the event.

Scandal in the Media Center

Thiaw's remarks provoked a heated discussion during the press conference. Local Moroccan journalists tried to defend the organizing committee, which caused a wave of indignation from Senegalese correspondents. The situation almost escalated into an open conflict in the press room.

The final match between Morocco and Senegal is scheduled for January 18. CAF has not yet provided official comments regarding the Senegalese side's claims.

