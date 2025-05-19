$41.500.03
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Security, fisheries and energy: EU and Britain sign first major post-Brexit cooperation agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

The EU and Britain have signed an agreement on cooperation in security, fisheries and energy. The agreement provides for the extension of fishing rights for EU fleets in British waters until 2038.

Security, fisheries and energy: EU and Britain sign first major post-Brexit cooperation agreement

The European Union and Great Britain have signed an agreement regulating security, fisheries and energy issues between the European bloc and the United Kingdom. The partnership agreement was concluded almost ten years after Great Britain voted to leave the EU (Brexit). This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Great Britain and the European Union agreed on a new defense and security pact on May 19 as part of a large-scale "reboot" of relations between London and Brussels after years of "cold relations" caused by the problematic implementation of Brexit.

In a large-scale agreement on the day of a major summit in London, the two capitals agreed to extend generous fishing rights for EU fleets in British waters for another 12 years, until 2038. This is a major concession on the part of Britain, which followed intense lobbying from France.

They also agreed to work on agreements in the field of energy, agro-food rules, climate, migration and law enforcement, as well as mobile movement of citizens.

European Armed Forces are not ready for future crises - Chairman of the EU Military Committee16.05.25, 19:27 • 2838 views

Negotiators worked late into the night on Sunday to prepare all the theses of the major agreement before the London summit at Lancaster House.

The Security and Defence Pact formalizes cooperation between the two sides on issues such as hybrid warfare, cyber security, critical infrastructure resilience and maritime security.

In the field of defense, the agreement opens the way for the United Kingdom to participate in joint EU procurement programs.

However, additional negotiations will be needed for Britain to access the €150 billion SAFE rearmament program - with London's budget contributions as the entry fee.

In addition to the Defense and Security Pact, the two sides agreed on a "general understanding" of the positions in which they want to improve relations in the coming months.

Starmer: Putin is buying time - allies must respond with unity and sanctions 16.05.25, 12:52 • 2508 views

The documents set out the parameters for future negotiations and negotiations on all issues are expected to begin quickly.

Let us remind you

EU countries have tentatively approved the creation of a SAFE fund of EUR 150 billion for defense projects, including support for Ukraine. The fund should strengthen Europe's defense capabilities and the arms industry.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Keir Starmer
European Union
France
United Kingdom
London
