SEC files lawsuit against Musk for concealing purchase of Twitter shares

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129382 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117261 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125324 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126487 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158151 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108463 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154568 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104190 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113777 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 42657 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116776 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114746 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 28924 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 43764 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129382 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158151 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154568 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183341 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172775 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114746 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116776 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138491 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130447 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148012 views
SEC files lawsuit against Musk for concealing purchase of Twitter shares

SEC files lawsuit against Musk for concealing purchase of Twitter shares

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26036 views

The SEC accuses Musk of securities fraud for failing to disclose the acquisition of a 5% stake in Twitter in 2022. The regulator claims that this allowed the billionaire to save at least $150 million.

On Tuesday, January 14, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk. The SEC claims that the billionaire committed securities fraud in 2022 by failing to disclose that he had acquired an active stake in Twitter, which allowed him to buy shares at “artificially low prices.” This was reported by UNN with reference to CNBC.

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, acquired Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022 and changed the name to X the following year.

According to the SEC, he delayed the disclosure of his initial purchase of 5% of Twitter shares by more than 10 days. This “enabled him to underpay at least $150 million for the shares he purchased after his financial beneficial ownership report was due.” Investors could have driven up the stock price if they knew about Musk's purchases and his interest in the company.

Last month, Musk announced in a post on the X website that the US Securities and Exchange Commission had issued a “settlement demand,” forcing him to agree to a deal, including a fine, within 48 hours or “face charges on numerous counts” related to the stock purchase.

Musk's lawyer, Alex Spiro, said on Tuesday that the SEC's actions are an admission that “they can't bring a real case.” Spiro added that Musk “did nothing wrong” and called the lawsuit a “sham” and the result of a “years-long harassment campaign” that culminated in a “one-paragraph complaint.

Musk is going to be given an office in the White House complex - NYT14.01.25, 09:03 • 23271 view

In a post on the X website after the complaint was filed, Musk called the SEC a “completely broken organization” that focuses “on things like this while there are so many real crimes that go unpunished.

It is noted that Musk, who was one of Trump's main financial supporters in the latter stages of the election campaign, intends to head an advisory group that will deal, among other things, with regulatory cuts, including those affecting various Musk companies.

In July, Trump vowed to fire US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, whose term began in 2021 under President Joe Biden. After Trump's election victory, Gensler announced that he would leave his post. Trump plans to appoint Paul Atkins as the next SEC chairman.

China considers selling TikTok to Elon Musk - Bloomberg14.01.25, 08:19 • 28732 views

In a separate civil lawsuit related to the Twitter deal, the Oklahoma Firefighters' Retirement System sued Musk in 2022, accusing him of intentionally concealing his progressive investments in the social network and his intention to buy the company. The pension fund's lawyers argued that Musk, by not disclosing his investments in detail, influenced the decisions of other shareholders and put them at a disadvantage.

The case of Russell v. Musk was filed in April 2022 in the federal court of the Southern District of New York.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising