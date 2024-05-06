Scholz urges partners to provide Ukraine with more Patriots from existing stocks

It is necessary to ensure that Ukraine is provided with more air defense systems, in particular, Patriot, from its existing stocks, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech at a military training ground in Lithuania, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Scholz called on partners to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including the supply of Patriot air defense systems.

"We must ensure that Ukraine is provided with more air defense capabilities from existing stocks," the German Chancellor emphasized.

As Bloomberg wrote, Berlin wants the US to give Kyiv at least one more Patriot missile defense system to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

The new Patriot system from Germany will arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June.