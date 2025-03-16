Negotiations for peace in Ukraine: Kursk region, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and occupied territories - these issues are being considered, Vitkoff said
Trump's Special Envoy Steve Vitkoff said that the issues of the Kursk region, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the occupied territories are being discussed in the negotiations on Ukraine. Ceasefire is a complex process.
According to Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, the American side understands the complexity of the discussion regarding the organization of a ceasefire on a huge area of territory. At the same time, it is indicated that the interests of the parties will be taken into account in the negotiations, including access to ports, the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the confrontation in Kursk.
UNN reports with reference to CBS News.
I have seen constructive efforts over a long period of time aimed at discussing the specifics of what is happening on the ground. There is a 2,000-kilometer border between these two countries, and they face each other - they shoot at each other and face each other across this 2,000-kilometer border. This is a very, very, very complex ceasefire regime, and yet everyone is eager to have this discussion.
Witkoff also noted that a ceasefire involves how to force people not to fight each other on a 2,000-kilometer border.
Steve Witkoff also noted the following in the context of negotiations on the Russian-Ukrainian war:
This does not include the main area of confrontation, which is Kursk. So the conditions on the battlefield are different. We need to discuss this. There are regions that, as we all know, are the focus of the Russians. There is a nuclear reactor that supplies quite a lot of electricity to Ukraine. This needs to be addressed. There is access to ports. There is an agreement on the potential of the Black Sea, there are very many elements.
