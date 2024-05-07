Scholz supports the use of frozen russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100701 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111087 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153725 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157429 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253697 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174844 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165973 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148422 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227674 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 27250 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40875 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28055 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34289 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31657 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253697 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227674 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213520 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239170 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225816 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100701 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70846 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77374 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113545 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114410 views
Scholz supports the use of frozen russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30294 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supports the use of up to 90% of frozen russian assets to finance arms purchases for Ukraine.

The German Chancellor supports the EU's plan to use frozen russian assets to finance weapons in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Supporting the European Union's initiative to use frozen russian assets to support Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz proposed that up to 90% of the proceeds from such assets be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine.

It is important that we also agree that this money can be used for arms purchases not only in the EU, but also for purchases around the world

- Olaf Scholz said .

Recall

In March, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell proposed transferring 90% of the proceeds from frozen russian assets to the EU fund that finances arms purchases for Ukraine.

Add

According to reports, about 70% of all russian assets frozen in the West are held in Euroclear, the central securities depository in Belgium, which holds securities and cash of the Russian central bank equivalent to 190 billion euros ($204.67 billion).

Scholz urges partners to provide Ukraine with more Patriots from existing stocks06.05.24, 17:11 • 21403 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
reutersReuters
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
belgiumBelgium
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

