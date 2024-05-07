Scholz supports the use of frozen russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine

The German Chancellor supports the EU's plan to use frozen russian assets to finance weapons in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Supporting the European Union's initiative to use frozen russian assets to support Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz proposed that up to 90% of the proceeds from such assets be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine.

It is important that we also agree that this money can be used for arms purchases not only in the EU, but also for purchases around the world - Olaf Scholz said .

Recall

In March, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell proposed transferring 90% of the proceeds from frozen russian assets to the EU fund that finances arms purchases for Ukraine.

Add

According to reports, about 70% of all russian assets frozen in the West are held in Euroclear, the central securities depository in Belgium, which holds securities and cash of the Russian central bank equivalent to 190 billion euros ($204.67 billion).

Scholz urges partners to provide Ukraine with more Patriots from existing stocks