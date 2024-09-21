Scholz once again refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has once again refused to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. This is reported by the German edition FAZ, according to UNN.

"Many people have convinced me, but I will not deliver cruise missiles that reach Moscow. I can and will assure you of this now: I will stick to this position," Scholz said.

He also emphasized that it is necessary to consider options for achieving peace.

"Now is the time to explore what opportunities are available," Scholz said.

In addition, the German Chancellor reacted to the position of far-left and far-right parties that claimed that peace talks are an alternative to supporting Ukraine, noting that this is "naive.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week in the United States.