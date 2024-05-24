Scholz confirms he will not provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that he refuses to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, again for fear of escalation, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

We will not allow escalation between Russia and NATO - Scholz said on Friday at a civil dialogue event in Berlin on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law.

According to him, Germany has "exhausted everything possible to the limit" in the supply of weapons, but Scholz reaffirmed his commitment to support Ukraine as long as necessary to help it defend itself.

"However, given the high range and accuracy, the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles is only justified if we can identify and target them ourselves. However, this is not possible without becoming part of the dispute ourselves," Scholz said.

