Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Scholz confirms he will not provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

Scholz confirms he will not provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 88341 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refuses to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles because of fears of escalation in relations between Russia and NATO.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that he refuses to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, again for fear of escalation, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

We will not allow escalation between Russia and NATO 

- Scholz said on Friday at a civil dialogue event in Berlin on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law.

According to him, Germany has "exhausted everything possible to the limit" in the supply of weapons, but Scholz reaffirmed his commitment to support Ukraine as long as necessary to help it defend itself.

"However, given the high range and accuracy, the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles is only justified if we can identify and target them ourselves. However, this is not possible without becoming part of the dispute ourselves," Scholz said.

Recall

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saidthat Europe should continue to increase aid to Ukraine even after the approval of a large aid package from the United States.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

