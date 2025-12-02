Scheme to evade taxes on grain market worth over UAH 114 million exposed in Ukraine

The Prosecutor General's Office announced the detention of three members of an organized group that evaded paying over UAH 114 million in taxes through shadow grain operations, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the scheme involved the owner of an agricultural company, an accountant, and a manager. They purchased grain for cash without reflecting it in accounting and tax reporting, and then exported it through controlled foreign companies and fictitious firms. The total turnover of operations amounted to almost UAH 640 million.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized phones, computer equipment, seals, and 30,000 US dollars in cash. Property worth UAH 21.5 million was seized, including six apartments, three cars, and a land plot.

The three suspects have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

