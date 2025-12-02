$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 24309 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 24138 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 18324 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 19720 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 52629 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 50113 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59545 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50493 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46076 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Scheme to evade taxes on grain market worth over UAH 114 million exposed in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

An organized group that evaded over UAH 114 million in taxes through shadow grain transactions has been exposed in Ukraine. The scheme involved the owner of an agricultural company, an accountant, and a manager who bought grain for cash and exported it through controlled companies.

Scheme to evade taxes on grain market worth over UAH 114 million exposed in Ukraine

The Prosecutor General's Office announced the detention of three members of an organized group that evaded paying over UAH 114 million in taxes through shadow grain operations, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the scheme involved the owner of an agricultural company, an accountant, and a manager. They purchased grain for cash without reflecting it in accounting and tax reporting, and then exported it through controlled foreign companies and fictitious firms. The total turnover of operations amounted to almost UAH 640 million.

In Kyiv Oblast, a company director was charged with supplying substandard military uniforms worth UAH 1.7 million01.12.25, 15:34 • 4720 views

During searches, law enforcement officers seized phones, computer equipment, seals, and 30,000 US dollars in cash. Property worth UAH 21.5 million was seized, including six apartments, three cars, and a land plot.

The three suspects have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant01.12.25, 19:14 • 50127 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Timur Mindich
Ukraine