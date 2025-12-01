Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant

The High Anti-Corruption Court in absentia chose a pre-trial restraint for businessman Timur Mindich - detention. This was reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the court session.

Details

The investigation considers him the leader of a group that received and laundered money from corruption schemes in the energy sector.

It is noted that Mindich is to be declared on the international wanted list.

Context

Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. As reported by MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, they are mentioned under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman".

On November 10, NABU and SAPO announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, particularly JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU reported.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAPO detectives identified the leader of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman.