$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
05:14 PM • 1974 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 6630 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 10457 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 12541 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 16099 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 18929 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 20393 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 36797 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19564 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 36812 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0.8m/s
89%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 22174 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 27949 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 18334 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 16741 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 6496 views
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 6686 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 16849 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 28058 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 36791 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 36809 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Europe
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 18421 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 22269 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 80333 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 57045 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 73341 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1978 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court in absentia chose a pre-trial detention measure for businessman Timur Mindich in the form of detention.

Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant

The High Anti-Corruption Court in absentia chose a pre-trial restraint for businessman Timur Mindich - detention. This was reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the court session.

Details

The investigation considers him the leader of a group that received and laundered money from corruption schemes in the energy sector.

It is noted that Mindich is to be declared on the international wanted list.

Context

Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. As reported by MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, they are mentioned under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman".

On November 10, NABU and SAPO announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, particularly JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU reported.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAPO detectives identified the leader of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Timur Mindich