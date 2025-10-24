Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?

The consumption of matcha-based drinks, a green tea powder, has recently become a popular trend. However, for 28-year-old American Lynn Shazin, this hobby led to a hospital bed due to anemia caused by the drink. The editorial board of UNN decided to investigate how matcha can be harmful and whether it has beneficial properties, as detailed in the UNN material.

How Matcha Led to the Hospital

Newsweek reports that 28-year-old Lynn Shazin discovered matcha in May 2025, and this green drink quickly became one of her favorite treats. Not only did the woman enjoy the earthy sweetness of matcha, but she also loved that it is rich in antioxidants, can promote heart health, and contains less caffeine than coffee.

Shazin, from Maryland, said that matcha soon became her weekly ritual. The woman drank matcha lattes twice a week because she enjoyed them so much.

Monitoring her health with online trackers and apps is nothing new for Shazin, as she has gone through what she describes as a "holistic journey to radiant health." She said she always keeps a close eye on her well-being, so in July, she realized something was wrong when she constantly felt exhausted.

I had increased fatigue, itching, and I was often cold. I always tracked my health indicators in my health planner, so as soon as I noticed an increase in these symptoms, I knew it was time for further examination. - Shazin said.

Shazin went to her doctor for a blood test, and the results were shocking.

Due to her love for matcha, Shazin began to suffer from severe anemia. This was a condition she had already faced, but matcha made it even worse.

"Despite previous courses of iron infusions, I was still prescribed iron pills with vitamin C," Shazin continued.

Anemia in the USA

Anemia is a blood disorder that results in low levels of healthy red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body. According to the Cleveland Clinic, fatigue is the most prominent symptom of anemia. Other symptoms include chest pain, dizziness, frequent infections, headaches, shortness of breath, and a rapid heartbeat.

Newsweek writes that anemia is considered a common disease, and approximately 3 million people in the U.S. live with it. In some cases, it can be hereditary, or certain types of anemia, such as iron deficiency anemia, are acquired through lifestyle.

Dr. Parth Bhavsar, a board-certified family physician, said that matcha can act as an "iron scavenger" that prevents iron from entering the bloodstream. The effect can be particularly significant when matcha is consumed in large quantities or with meals.

More matcha consumed closer to meals leads to less iron absorption. The easiest way to fix this is to enjoy matcha between meals. You can also combine iron-rich plant foods with vitamin C, which can increase absorption and counteract the negative effects of matcha to some extent. - Bhavsar continued.

After her iron levels dropped so significantly in July, Shazin said she hasn't drunk matcha since and now prefers to drink tea. She aims to give her body "time to recover," and she already feels much better.

"My energy levels are recovering, and the itching has significantly decreased," she added.

Social media reaction

After this incident, Shazin shared a video on TikTok showing the impact of her "matcha obsession era." The clip, which shows her having blood drawn in the hospital, went viral, garnering over 6.2 million views and over 309,000 likes on TikTok.

Shazin, of course, did not expect her ordeal to attract so much attention online, but said she was glad she could help raise awareness. She doesn't want to completely deter people from matcha, but simply remind them that it's not entirely safe.

Although matcha worsened my anemia, I would like to remind my anemic girls that they can still enjoy matcha if they do so with caution. - the woman stated.

Thousands of social media users shared their thoughts in the comments. In total, four thousand reviews were left on this situation. Here are some of them:

Benefits and harms of matcha: gastroenterologist's explanation

Gastroenterologist of Odrex Medical House Pavlo Andriushchenko explained to UNN journalist that matcha acts much stronger than regular tea due to the specific characteristics of this leaf.

Matcha is a green tea powder that retains all the substances from the leaf, so it acts stronger than regular tea. - Andriushchenko explained.

The gastroenterologist explained that matcha is beneficial in moderation. At the same time, it is less harmful than coffee.

In moderation, matcha can be beneficial: it contains antioxidants that protect cells from damage, helps maintain mental clarity and a light tone without a sharp rise in blood pressure, unlike coffee. - Andriushchenko noted.

He also added that it is optimal to consume one serving of matcha per day (approximately ½-1 teaspoon of powder).

It is better to drink it in the morning or before lunch, not on an empty stomach, and it can be mixed with lactose-free or alternative milk. - the gastroenterologist noted.

Andriushchenko also warned that excessive amounts (2-3 servings or more) can cause insomnia, palpitations, irritability, nausea, or stomach discomfort in some people.

Also, this drink, according to Andriushchenko, is not recommended during pregnancy, breastfeeding, for people with liver diseases, anemia, or increased sensitivity to caffeine.

If there are symptoms of dyspepsia or heartburn, it is better not to drink it on an empty stomach. - the specialist added.

