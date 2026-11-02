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Scandalous rapper P. Diddy will be released three weeks early

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons has scheduled Diddy's release for February 6, 2028. The rapper is serving a 50-month sentence.

Scandalous rapper P. Diddy will be released three weeks early
Sean "Diddy" Combs. Photo: Reuters

The release date of Sean “Diddy” Combs from prison had changed over several months, and, as TMZ learned, it has now been moved up — by nearly three weeks, reports UNN.

According to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy will be released on February 6, 2028, whereas last month the expected release date was March 2, 2028. Earlier, January 21, February 5, and February 20 were also listed as possible release dates.

"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison24.10.25, 05:49 • 34073 views

This is good news for Diddy after all the problems he faced at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey, which ultimately led to his transfer to FCI Allenwood prison in Pennsylvania.

While at Fort Dix, Diddy was placed in disciplinary segregation over alleged rule violations: involvement in fights and use of prohibited mobile phones. NBC News also reported that Diddy enjoyed preferential treatment at Fort Dix: he paid other inmates to give him massages, prepare food, and perform household chores for him.

In 2025, a jury found Diddy guilty on two counts related to the Mann Act — transporting people across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. At the same time, he was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The judge sentenced Diddy to 50 months in federal prison for the less serious charges.

P. Diddy was moved to solitary confinement after the conditions in which he was being held became known01.10.26, 13:28 • 4708 views

Antonina Tumanova

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