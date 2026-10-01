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P. Diddy was moved to solitary confinement after the conditions in which he was being held became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

P. Diddy was isolated amid an investigation into special conditions at the prison. According to NBC, he pays thousands of dollars each month for the services of other inmates.

P. Diddy was moved to solitary confinement after the conditions in which he was being held became known

American music producer and rapper Sean Combs (better known as P. Diddy) has been transferred to solitary confinement because of reports about the special conditions of his life in prison. This is reported by TMZ, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, P. Diddy was transferred to a maximum-security isolation unit in connection with an investigation into his treatment as a VIP prisoner. TMZ emphasized that transferring inmates to solitary confinement is standard procedure amid investigations of this kind.

At the same time, NBC News reported that the rapper, while serving his sentence at the Fort Dix federal prison, enjoys privileges thanks to his money.

According to the network, he spends thousands of dollars a month on these purposes. Other inmates prepare his food, clean, do his laundry, and give him massages. The money is credited to their prison accounts.

To remind you

P. Diddy was the victim of an assassination attempt while incarcerated at the prison where he is currently being held.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies