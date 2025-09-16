SBU intensifies checks in Lviv: what awaits residents and guests of the city on September 16-18

The Security Service will conduct counter-intelligence measures in Lviv from September 16 to 18, involving various services, to prevent terrorist threats. This was reported on Facebook by the SBU department in Lviv region, writes UNN.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine announced large-scale inspections in Lviv, which will last from September 16 to 18. The National Police, Patrol Police, National Guard, State Border Guard Service, and military law enforcement service will also take part in the measures.

The goal is to prevent terrorist and subversive acts, as well as to neutralize threats of intelligence and subversive activities against our state and to increase the safety of citizens in the context of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine. – emphasized the SBU.

Residents and guests of the city should be prepared for document checks, vehicle inspections, possible street closures and traffic restrictions, as well as inspections of public places and premises and the search for prohibited items.

In cases where law enforcement officers have reasonable suspicions, they may conduct additional checks of individuals.

The SBU urges Lviv residents and guests of the city to carry identification documents, calmly respond to requests for checks, and observe the curfew.

The agency emphasizes that all actions are carried out in accordance with the law and with respect for the rights and freedoms of citizens, but in wartime, such measures are necessary for security.

