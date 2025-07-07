$41.730.01
SBU: FSB agents detained in Zaporizhzhia who were preparing to blow up Azov soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 233 views

The SBU detained two Russian agents in Zaporizhzhia who were preparing to blow up a service vehicle belonging to soldiers of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov". The perpetrators were supposed to plant an improvised explosive device and install a hidden camera for the FSB.

SBU: FSB agents detained in Zaporizhzhia who were preparing to blow up Azov soldiers

The Security Service of Ukraine detained FSB agents who were preparing to blow up Azov soldiers, preventing a terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia, the SBU reported on Monday, writes UNN.

As a result of the special operation in Zaporizhzhia, 2 Russian agents were detained who were preparing to blow up soldiers of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine

- reported the SBU.

Thus, as indicated, the counterintelligence of the Security Service thwarted a new attempt by the FSB to carry out a terrorist attack in the frontline regions of Ukraine.

"As the investigation established, at the request of the FSB, the defendants were to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) under the service car of the 'Azov' fighters who are fighting on the front line," the report says.

According to the case materials, the FSB order was carried out by two agents who had repeatedly served sentences for robbery and drug trafficking.

The recidivists, as reported, came to the aggressor's attention through the wife of one of them, who lives in temporarily occupied Berdiansk and works for the enemy.

"Following the instructions of the Russian special service, the agents personally manufactured an IED, and then tracked the car of the Ukrainian soldiers," the SBU reported.

In addition, as indicated by the SBU, the defendants were to install a hidden camera with online broadcasting for the FSB at the site of the planned terrorist attack. "In this way, Russian special services hoped to track the arrival of Azov fighters to their car and at that moment remotely activate the IED," the special service noted.

"SBU officers exposed the agents in advance and detained them," the SBU reported.

During searches of the defendants' homes, as noted, a ready-made IED, additional components for manufacturing new explosives, as well as phones from which they contacted the FSB curator were seized.

Both detainees were informed of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law); Part 2 of Art. 28, Parts 1, 2 of Art. 263 (illegal manufacture and storage of explosives without a permit provided by law, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). They are in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU detained an FSB agent who was preparing explosion near TCR in Kherson27.03.25, 11:09 • 32124 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Berdiansk
Zaporizhzhia
