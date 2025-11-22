SBU detained a GRU agent who helped the occupiers storm Kupyansk

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained another agent of Russian military intelligence (GRU) in the Kharkiv region. The perpetrator provided the occupiers with coordinates for assaulting the positions of the Defense Forces in the Kupyansk direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As the investigation established, the enemy's task was carried out by a Kharkiv IT specialist who already has a criminal record for cooperating with the Rashists at the beginning of the full-scale war.

At that time, the person involved lived in the Kupyansk district and, during its occupation in the summer of 2022, joined the Russian occupation administration. There, he set up and administered the computer network of the pseudo-institution. After the liberation of the community, the collaborator moved to the regional center, where he hoped to "hide" among the residents of the metropolis and avoid justice - the post says.

It is noted that in 2022, the SBU and the National Police detained the person involved, despite his attempts to "lie low." However, the court sentenced him to a non-custodial sentence.

According to the case materials, this autumn the Russians remotely re-established contact with him and instructed him to monitor the positions of Ukrainian troops fighting for Kupyansk.

To carry out this task, the person involved traveled around the area near the front line, secretly recorded the locations of the Defense Forces, and handed them over to the enemy.

To maintain secrecy, the agent used the legend of alleged "trips to relatives" who lived in the frontline area - reported the Security Service of Ukraine.

The SBU counterintelligence exposed and documented the recidivist's crimes, and at the final stage of the special operation, detained him.

During a search of the detainee's apartment and his relatives' country house, a smartphone with evidence of working for the Russian GRU, a Russian-style uniform, and a self-made flag of the aggressor country were seized.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the person involved of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Currently, the perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

A patrol police officer from Kupyansk, who cooperated with the occupiers, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. She held positions in the occupation administration and fled to Russia before de-occupation.

They directed enemy "Grads" at Sumy region and called for surrender to the Rashists: a couple of traitors received 15 years