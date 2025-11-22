$42.150.06
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
07:13 PM • 10586 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
04:45 PM • 17039 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 19940 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 19740 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 24884 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 16418 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 17549 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16810 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 35469 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
SBU detained a GRU agent who helped the occupiers storm Kupyansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

SBU counterintelligence detained an agent of Russian military intelligence in the Kharkiv region, who provided the occupiers with coordinates for storming the positions of the Defense Forces in the Kupyansk direction. The perpetrator turned out to be a Kharkiv IT specialist, previously convicted of collaborating with the Rashists.

SBU detained a GRU agent who helped the occupiers storm Kupyansk

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained another agent of Russian military intelligence (GRU) in the Kharkiv region. The perpetrator provided the occupiers with coordinates for assaulting the positions of the Defense Forces in the Kupyansk direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As the investigation established, the enemy's task was carried out by a Kharkiv IT specialist who already has a criminal record for cooperating with the Rashists at the beginning of the full-scale war.

At that time, the person involved lived in the Kupyansk district and, during its occupation in the summer of 2022, joined the Russian occupation administration. There, he set up and administered the computer network of the pseudo-institution. After the liberation of the community, the collaborator moved to the regional center, where he hoped to "hide" among the residents of the metropolis and avoid justice

- the post says.

It is noted that in 2022, the SBU and the National Police detained the person involved, despite his attempts to "lie low." However, the court sentenced him to a non-custodial sentence.

According to the case materials, this autumn the Russians remotely re-established contact with him and instructed him to monitor the positions of Ukrainian troops fighting for Kupyansk.

To carry out this task, the person involved traveled around the area near the front line, secretly recorded the locations of the Defense Forces, and handed them over to the enemy.

To maintain secrecy, the agent used the legend of alleged "trips to relatives" who lived in the frontline area

- reported the Security Service of Ukraine.

The SBU counterintelligence exposed and documented the recidivist's crimes, and at the final stage of the special operation, detained him.

During a search of the detainee's apartment and his relatives' country house, a smartphone with evidence of working for the Russian GRU, a Russian-style uniform, and a self-made flag of the aggressor country were seized.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the person involved of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Currently, the perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

A patrol police officer from Kupyansk, who cooperated with the occupiers, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. She held positions in the occupation administration and fled to Russia before de-occupation.

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
