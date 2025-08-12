$41.450.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

SBU caught a Russian informant with a "camera in a juice box" in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

In Pavlohrad, an unemployed man was detained who was collecting data on air defense and the movement of military echelons. He installed a hidden camera near the railway track, disguising it as a household item.

SBU caught a Russian informant with a "camera in a juice box" in Dnipropetrovsk region

In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, the SBU counterintelligence detained a local resident who was transmitting data to the enemy about air defense positions and the movement of military echelons. For espionage, he set up a hidden camera opposite the railway track, disguised as a household item. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

SBU counterintelligence officers conducted a successful operation to expose another Russian informant in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The 30-year-old unemployed resident of the region, recruited through pro-Russian Telegram channels, collected data on Ukrainian military facilities for the occupiers.

On the instructions of Russian curators, he patrolled Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas, recording photos and videos of reserve command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and positions of air defense systems. In addition, he received a separate task - to track military echelons: count wagons, determine types of weapons, and their direction of movement.

For this, the perpetrator created a hidden observation point: opposite the railway track, he installed a mobile phone with a connected power bank and remote access for the curator. He disguised the device in an ordinary cardboard juice box to avoid suspicion.

SBU operatives detained the spy "red-handed" - precisely at the moment when he was installing his device near the railway. Simultaneously, the special service took measures to secure the location of Ukrainian military units in the area.

The suspect has been charged under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law). He is in custody without the right to bail and could face up to 12 years in prison.

The investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Stepan Haftko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pavlohrad