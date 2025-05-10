SBI exposed a scheme of embezzlement of fuel in a military unit in Mykolaiv region

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of fuel intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

It is noted that the head of the storage department of fuel and lubricants of one of the military units of the Mykolaiv region, together with his subordinate, systematically drained and sold diesel fuel allocated for the military.

To prevent illegal resale, the fuel was specially marked with red dye, but this did not stop the perpetrators. The fuel was taken outside the unit and sold to local farmers at half the market price: 25 hryvnias per liter with dye and 28 without it - said the SBI.

According to preliminary data, since the beginning of 2025, the perpetrators have sold at least 13,000 liters of fuel. On May 7, they were detained while transferring more than 125,000 hryvnias for a batch of 5,000 liters.

The defendants were notified of suspicion of seizing military property under martial law, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons using their official position (Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 15 years. The issue of choosing a preventive measure and removal from office is being resolved - the State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The SBI is establishing the full range of persons involved in the scheme.

