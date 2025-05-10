$41.510.07
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 12719 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 26148 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

04:40 PM • 29938 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 50347 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 60920 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 59342 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63479 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 67912 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 114712 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40134 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

SBI exposed a scheme of embezzlement of fuel in a military unit in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The head of the fuel storage department and his subordinate were draining and selling diesel to local farmers. The perpetrators sold at least 13,000 liters of fuel.

SBI exposed a scheme of embezzlement of fuel in a military unit in Mykolaiv region

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of fuel intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

It is noted that the head of the storage department of fuel and lubricants of one of the military units of the Mykolaiv region, together with his subordinate, systematically drained and sold diesel fuel allocated for the military.

To prevent illegal resale, the fuel was specially marked with red dye, but this did not stop the perpetrators. The fuel was taken outside the unit and sold to local farmers at half the market price: 25 hryvnias per liter with dye and 28 without it

- said the SBI.

According to preliminary data, since the beginning of 2025, the perpetrators have sold at least 13,000 liters of fuel. On May 7, they were detained while transferring more than 125,000 hryvnias for a batch of 5,000 liters.

The defendants were notified of suspicion of seizing military property under martial law, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons using their official position (Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 15 years. The issue of choosing a preventive measure and removal from office is being resolved

- the State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The SBI is establishing the full range of persons involved in the scheme.

Recall

The SBU discovered embezzlement of UAH 153 million from the Kyiv budget during the construction of the Podilsky Bridge. KCSA officials artificially inflated the cost of building materials, including nets for strengthening supports.

Equipment procurement fraud: investigation completed regarding former official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine 09.04.25, 16:23 • 11367 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
