Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51013 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101640 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164219 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136321 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142249 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138621 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180879 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112025 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171714 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

SBGS: Russia has not completely abandoned subversive activities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11813 views

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported a significant decrease in the activity of hostile subversive groups on the border with Russia. However, Russia has not abandoned its sabotage activities, in particular, attempts to mine the territory continue.

The activity of attempts by enemy subversive reconnaissance groups has significantly decreased, but the Russians have not completely abandoned their subversive activities. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

In the recent period, if we talk directly about the border with Russia, the activity of attempts by enemy subversive reconnaissance groups has significantly decreased, but the enemy has not completely abandoned its subversive activities. They are still trying to carry out mining in various areas, including

- Demchenko said.

They do not enter, but try to mine the territory: Demchenko talks about the change in the strategy of Russian subversive groups on the border04.10.24, 09:05 • 27761 view

Addendum

Demchenko reported that Ukraine fully controls the entire length of the border with Belarus from Volyn to Chernihiv region. No unusual situations have been recorded.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
volyn-oblastVolyn Oblast
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

