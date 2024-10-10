SBGS: Russia has not completely abandoned subversive activities

The activity of attempts by enemy subversive reconnaissance groups has significantly decreased, but the Russians have not completely abandoned their subversive activities. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

In the recent period, if we talk directly about the border with Russia, the activity of attempts by enemy subversive reconnaissance groups has significantly decreased, but the enemy has not completely abandoned its subversive activities. They are still trying to carry out mining in various areas, including - Demchenko said.

They do not enter, but try to mine the territory: Demchenko talks about the change in the strategy of Russian subversive groups on the border

Addendum

Demchenko reported that Ukraine fully controls the entire length of the border with Belarus from Volyn to Chernihiv region. No unusual situations have been recorded.