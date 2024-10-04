They do not enter, but try to mine the territory: Demchenko talks about the change in the strategy of Russian subversive groups on the border

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 56996 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102287 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165153 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136820 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142534 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138767 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112042 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172048 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95847 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108948 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111042 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 40800 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 48306 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181302 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172048 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199442 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188407 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141400 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141491 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146224 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137669 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154579 views
Actual
They do not enter, but try to mine the territory: Demchenko talks about the change in the strategy of Russian subversive groups on the border

They do not enter, but try to mine the territory: Demchenko talks about the change in the strategy of Russian subversive groups on the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27762 views

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported a decrease in attempts by Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to enter Ukraine. Instead, the enemy is trying to mine certain areas on the border, hoping to undermine the Ukrainian military.

The number of attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Ukraine has significantly decreased, but the enemy's sabotage activities continue, including attempts to mine certain areas. This was stated by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The threat from the enemy's subversive reconnaissance groups is not only in Sumy region. We need to be prepared in other areas as well - this is a threat to Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions. But over the last period, fortunately, we have recorded a decrease in attempts by Russian subversive reconnaissance groups. Earlier, they tried to track down the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and engage in combat to destroy our guys or seize positions. Instead, the number of attempts to enter the territory of Ukraine has significantly decreased, but we also note that Russian saboteurs still carry out their sabotage actions, trying to mine a certain direction, hoping that Ukrainian soldiers will blow up on those means

- Demchenko said.

He noted that the Defense Forces soldiers understand such intentions of the enemy and continue to control the area to prevent such actions of the enemy.

Recall

There were 142 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, approximately one-fifth of them took place in the Pokrovsk sector.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising