They do not enter, but try to mine the territory: Demchenko talks about the change in the strategy of Russian subversive groups on the border

The number of attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Ukraine has significantly decreased, but the enemy's sabotage activities continue, including attempts to mine certain areas. This was stated by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The threat from the enemy's subversive reconnaissance groups is not only in Sumy region. We need to be prepared in other areas as well - this is a threat to Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions. But over the last period, fortunately, we have recorded a decrease in attempts by Russian subversive reconnaissance groups. Earlier, they tried to track down the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and engage in combat to destroy our guys or seize positions. Instead, the number of attempts to enter the territory of Ukraine has significantly decreased, but we also note that Russian saboteurs still carry out their sabotage actions, trying to mine a certain direction, hoping that Ukrainian soldiers will blow up on those means - Demchenko said.

He noted that the Defense Forces soldiers understand such intentions of the enemy and continue to control the area to prevent such actions of the enemy.

Recall

There were 142 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, approximately one-fifth of them took place in the Pokrovsk sector.