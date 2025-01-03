Andrew Garfield again denies his involvement in Spider-Man 4

Аctor who embodied the image of Peter Parker, Andrew Garfield, has already denied his participation in the upcoming movie Spider-Man 4, which is due out in 2026. GQ writes, reports UNN.

However, he has made similar statements before, in particular, before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a conversation with GQ magazine, Garfield said that he had not signed any contracts to appear in the fourth film in the series with Tom Holland.

The actor said that he would probably disappoint his fans because he is not taking part in the movie, but he realizes that no one believes him anymore.

His words are reminiscent of the situation from 2021, when Garfield repeatedly denied his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the time, he claimed that he "can't speak for others" and that "he didn't get a call." But later it turned out that he did get the role and played an important character in the movie. Due to the strict secrecy, he had to hide the truth.

This time, however, his words may be more truthful. Not much is known about the new film: the release date is July 24, 2026, the director is Destin Daniel Cretton, and Tom Holland and Zendaya will play the main roles. Producer Amy Pascal confirmed that the story will continue the events from the finale of the previous film, where Peter Parker made the world forget about his existence in order to save it.

Keanu Reeves thinks his knees couldn't handle another John Wick movie

It is expected that the new film will start from the moment when Peter Parker lives in a world where no one knows who he is. The plot can either remain centered in New York or become a larger story about the multiverse. If the latter option is realized, it is possible that Peter will reunite with his "multiverse" colleagues - Toby Maguire and Garfield.

However, if it does happen, it will probably not be in the next movie, but later, perhaps in Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be released in the summer of 2027. Regardless of whether this is true, Garfield is unlikely to be able to say anything in advance.

Top 10 series to watch in 2025