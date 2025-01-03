Andrew Garfield again denies his involvement in Spider-Man 4

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63054 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151424 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129547 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135354 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173522 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111073 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165920 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104532 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113982 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133067 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132113 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 51421 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101850 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104064 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151424 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173522 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165920 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193595 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182753 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132124 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133075 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143616 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135185 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152317 views
Andrew Garfield again denies his involvement in Spider-Man 4

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108801 views

Actor Andrew Garfield said that he did not sign a contract to participate in the new Spider-Man 4 movie. A similar situation already happened in 2021 before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he did play.

Аctor who embodied the image of Peter Parker, Andrew Garfield, has already denied his participation in the upcoming movie Spider-Man 4, which is due out in 2026. GQ writes, reports UNN

However, he has made similar statements before, in particular, before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a conversation with GQ magazine, Garfield said that he had not signed any contracts to appear in the fourth film in the series with Tom Holland.

The actor said that he would probably disappoint his fans because he is not taking part in the movie, but he realizes that no one believes him anymore.

His words are reminiscent of the situation from 2021, when Garfield repeatedly denied his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the time, he claimed that he "can't speak for others" and that "he didn't get a call." But later it turned out that he did get the role and played an important character in the movie. Due to the strict secrecy, he had to hide the truth.

This time, however, his words may be more truthful. Not much is known about the new film: the release date is July 24, 2026, the director is Destin Daniel Cretton, and Tom Holland and Zendaya will play the main roles. Producer Amy Pascal confirmed that the story will continue the events from the finale of the previous film, where Peter Parker made the world forget about his existence in order to save it.

Keanu Reeves thinks his knees couldn't handle another John Wick movie29.12.24, 14:48 • 117237 views

It is expected that the new film will start from the moment when Peter Parker lives in a world where no one knows who he is. The plot can either remain centered in New York or become a larger story about the multiverse. If the latter option is realized, it is possible that Peter will reunite with his "multiverse" colleagues - Toby Maguire and Garfield.

However, if it does happen, it will probably not be in the next movie, but later, perhaps in Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be released in the summer of 2027. Regardless of whether this is true, Garfield is unlikely to be able to say anything in advance.

Top 10 series to watch in 202529.12.24, 20:10 • 131477 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

new-york-cityNew York City

