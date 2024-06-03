Saudi Arabia will not participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland

Saudi Arabia refused to participate in the Ukrainian peace summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. This is reported by Bild with reference to DPA, reports UNN.

Details

Diplomatic circles in Riyadh said that the reason for the relevant decision was allegedly that Russia would not be present at it.

But there is no official confirmation of the decision of Saudi Arabia yet.

context

On February 26, Switzerland announced its intention to hold a peace summit in Ukraine by the summer. The Kremlin said that organizing such an event without the Russian Federation is "not serious and even ridiculous.

At the peace summit, they plan to work out a joint negotiating position of Ukraine, which will be handed over to the top leadership of Russia, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said.

Political scientist on China's demand to participate in the peace summit: Russia's presence will distort the whole idea