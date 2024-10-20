Satellite detects movement of DPRK troops to Russia - CPD
1,500 North Korean special forces have already been deployed in Vladivostok. In total, 12,000 DPRK troops are expected to arrive in Russia to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.
This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis, with reference to satellite images, UNN reports.
Details
He noted that the movement of DPRK troops is monitored by the intelligence agencies of South Korea and Ukraine.
Recall
The Russian army is training about 11 thousand North Korean soldiersto take part in combat operations against Ukraine at four training grounds.
In order to determine the size of headgear, uniforms and shoes for North Korean soldiers arriving in Russia to participate in the aggression against Ukraine, Russians use a questionnaire in Korean.