SARS epidemic: 45 schools in Kyiv region switch to distance learning

Over the past week, more than 33,000 schoolchildren and more than 7,500 kindergarteners have fallen ill in the Kyiv region, which is why 45 schools have switched to distance learning. This is reported by the Department of Education and Science of the Kyiv RSA, according to UNN.

Details

As of February 13, 7,589 kindergarteners and 33,836 schoolchildren in Kyiv Oblast are sick. Most cases were detected in Stavyshchenska, Dmytrivska, Kalynivska (Fastiv district), Tomashivska, Hrebinkivska and Skvyra communities.

As a result, 45 schools, 383 classrooms, 4 kindergartens, and 4 separate groups were switched to distance learning.

At the same time, according to the Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, the epidemic threshold for influenza and ARVI in the region has not yet been exceeded.

At the same time, compared to the last week, the incidence in the region increased by 9.6% - the statement said.

Recall

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko previously said that one lyceum and 48 classes in six other institutions have already switched to distance learning. In particular, according to him, the Trebukhiv Lyceum is closed for quarantine until February 14.

Also, schools in Kirovohrad, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Odesa regions are switching to distance learning .