Actress Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted with a book of Alexei Navalny's memoirs on the set of a TV series. The oppositionist's memoirs, partially written in the colony, were published this week by an American publishing house.
Famous for her role in Sex and the City, actress Sarah Jessica Parker was photographed with a book of memoirs by russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. UNN writes about this with reference to Vogue.
Parker wore Navalny's book on the set of the third season of the TV series "And Just Like That..." - the sequel to the series Sex and the City. Navalny wrote this book in the last years of his life, part of it, according to the publisher, was written in the colony.
The memoir was published this week by the American publishing house Knopf. The book will be published in 26 languages, including russian. The copy Parker was carrying was the English version of the book.
As you know, the daughter of russian opposition leader Daria Navalnaya works as a coordinator at Kamala Harris' campaign headquarters in Pennsylvania. The 23-year-old Stanford graduate is in charge of public relations and voter mobilization.
According to the official version of the russian authorities, Navalny died at the age of 47 in a penal colony in February this year. In August, investigators officially confirmedthat Navalny died of a "combined disease" and an "arrhythmia." The politician's widow refutes the official version and believes that he was murdered and that the evidence is being hidden.
In September, The Insider gained access to classified documents related to Navalny's death. Among them was allegedly information that he had symptoms of poisoning before his death.
