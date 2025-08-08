$41.460.15
SAP requests the suspension of Kyrylenko from the post of head of the AMCU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

The SAP filed a motion to suspend the head of the AMCU, Pavlo Kyrylenko, from his position. This is related to his statements about the possibility of using his official position to influence participants in criminal proceedings through their relatives.

SAP requests the suspension of Kyrylenko from the post of head of the AMCU

The SAP has filed a motion to remove the current Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, from office due to his statements about the possibility of using his position to influence participants in criminal proceedings through their close relatives. UNN reports this with reference to the SAP.

The SAP prosecutor applied to the court with a motion to remove the Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine from office, who is accused of illicit enrichment of over UAH 72 million and declaring inaccurate information.

- informs the SAP.

It is noted that after the indictment was sent to the court, the defense attempted to remove the judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court from considering this case on the grounds of the possibility of the accused influencing her through the exercise of his powers as the Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

Thus, the official's defender stated in the recusal motion that he could make decisions, including negative ones, regarding the enterprise where the judge's family member is employed. The accused supported this statement.

- states the SAP.

It is reported that in order to prevent unlawful behavior of the accused, who, during the consideration of the recusal motion, personally confirmed the possibility of using his position to influence participants in criminal proceedings through their close relatives, as well as obstructing criminal proceedings in other ways, the SAP prosecutor applied to the court with a corresponding motion.

It should be noted that during the pre-trial investigation, the prosecutors did not apply to the investigating judge with such a motion, as the official did not make any attempts to use his position to obstruct the pre-trial investigation.

- the statement says.

Addition

In July, the case of the current head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, who is accused of illicit enrichment and inaccurate declaration, was sent to court.

The Head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, was notified of suspicion of non-declaration of property. His wife was notified of suspicion of complicity in the official's illicit enrichment of over UAH 72 million.

Pavlo Kyrylenko is also suspected of illicit enrichment of over UAH 56 million. The pre-trial investigation established that in 2020–2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, he became the owner of 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, and registered ownership rights to his wife's relatives.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine