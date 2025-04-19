Safe Easter: law enforcement officers started intensified patrolling in Kyiv

In the capital, law enforcement officers have begun intensified patrolling to ensure safety during the Easter days, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

The police reminded that intensified security measures are in effect in the capital during the Easter days.

Joint patrols consisting of police officers, National Guardsmen, as well as personnel from municipal services and volunteer formations are working near churches and temples.

The SBU calls on Ukrainians to be vigilant on Easter due to the threat of terrorist attacks

"Their presence is aimed at maintaining control over the situation, preventing offenses, and promptly responding to requests and assisting citizens," the police emphasized.

Law enforcement officers also urged residents of the capital not to violate the curfew, which lasts from midnight to five in the morning, and not to neglect their own safety and to descend into shelters during air raid alerts.