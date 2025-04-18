The SBU calls on Ukrainians to be vigilant on Easter due to the threat of terrorist attacks

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9884 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24838 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44700 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50351 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89313 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83604 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138080 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52592 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125853 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81374 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
32%
751 mm
Popular news

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 9922 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60784 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124433 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 138092 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125860 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9334 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12288 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13505 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38228 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52337 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

The SBU calls on Ukrainians to be vigilant on Easter due to the threat of terrorist attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6050 views

The SBU calls on citizens to limit their attendance at mass events, not to ignore alarms and to report suspicious persons on the eve of and during Easter due to the threat of terrorist attacks.

The SBU calls on Ukrainians to be vigilant on Easter due to the threat of terrorist attacks

The Security Service calls on Ukrainians to limit their attendance at mass events during Easter due to the threat of terrorist attacks and provocations by the Russians. They also ask to report suspicious persons. This is reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

The Security Service continues to systematically expose the rashists' attempts to destabilize the socio-political situation inside Ukraine. To implement their criminal intentions, the occupiers use a large arsenal of subversive activities

- the statement reads.

Among other things, accomplices of the Russian special services create artificial conflict situations between representatives of different confessions and religious communities.

In addition, the occupiers continue to insidiously involve their agents in preparing terrorist attacks and adjusting air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Most often, the enemy's target is places where people gather, wherever they are - on the central street of the city or in the courtyard of a residential area.

Therefore, the Security Service calls on citizens on the eve of and during the celebration of Easter:

  • limit attendance at mass events;
    • do not give in to possible provocations or incitement to illegal actions;
      • observe the curfew established for your region;
        • do not ignore air raid alerts, and stay in shelters during them;
          • report suspicious objects and persons who may be staging provocations or posing a potential threat to law enforcement agencies.

            The SBU also reminded that there is a special hotline 0-800-501-482 and e-mail: [email protected].

            In addition, if you are being recruited to set fire to vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, administrative buildings, organize a terrorist attack or mining - you can report it to the SBU chat bot "Spaly FSBshnyka" - t.me/spaly_fsb_bot. (http://t.me/spaly_fsb_bot)

            - added the SBU.

            Six thousand rescuers will be involved in maintaining security on Easter - SES18.04.25, 13:45 • 10405 views

            Olga Rozgon

            Olga Rozgon

            SocietyWar
            Ukraine
            Brent
            $67.65
            Bitcoin
            $84,475.70
            S&P 500
            $5,302.78
            Tesla
            $239.97
            Газ TTF
            $35.66
            Золото
            $3,341.30
            Ethereum
            $1,587.09