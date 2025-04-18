The SBU calls on Ukrainians to be vigilant on Easter due to the threat of terrorist attacks

The Security Service calls on Ukrainians to limit their attendance at mass events during Easter due to the threat of terrorist attacks and provocations by the Russians. They also ask to report suspicious persons. This is reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

The Security Service continues to systematically expose the rashists' attempts to destabilize the socio-political situation inside Ukraine. To implement their criminal intentions, the occupiers use a large arsenal of subversive activities - the statement reads.

Among other things, accomplices of the Russian special services create artificial conflict situations between representatives of different confessions and religious communities.

In addition, the occupiers continue to insidiously involve their agents in preparing terrorist attacks and adjusting air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Most often, the enemy's target is places where people gather, wherever they are - on the central street of the city or in the courtyard of a residential area.

Therefore, the Security Service calls on citizens on the eve of and during the celebration of Easter:

limit attendance at mass events;

do not give in to possible provocations or incitement to illegal actions;

observe the curfew established for your region;

do not ignore air raid alerts, and stay in shelters during them;

report suspicious objects and persons who may be staging provocations or posing a potential threat to law enforcement agencies.

The SBU also reminded that there is a special hotline 0-800-501-482 and e-mail: [email protected].

In addition, if you are being recruited to set fire to vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, administrative buildings, organize a terrorist attack or mining - you can report it to the SBU chat bot "Spaly FSBshnyka" - t.me/spaly_fsb_bot. (http://t.me/spaly_fsb_bot) - added the SBU.

