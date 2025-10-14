Rutte: China's attack on Taiwan could force Russia to 'take action against NATO'

If China decides to attack Taiwan, it could force Russia to "take action against NATO." This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the 71st annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Ljubljana, reports UNN.

We really have to see them as one, because, for example, if China decides to take action against Taiwan, it is very likely that China will force its junior partner in this relationship, i.e. Russia under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, to take action against NATO to occupy us - said Rutte.

Let us remind you

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance is significantly stronger than the Russians, so there is no need to shoot down Russian planes that violate the airspace of member countries.