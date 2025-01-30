Russia's typical handwriting is to destroy the lives of many families: Zelensky on the attack on Sumy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian attack on Sumy and noted that "this is already a typical Russian handwriting - to destroy the lives of many families." He emphasized that "every such Russian strike requires a response from the world," UNN reports.

"An ordinary residential building was destroyed. Nine people were killed - my condolences to all the families. Thirteen people were injured, including a child. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. I would like to thank every rescuer, every medical worker, and all the police officers who are helping," Zelensky said, commenting on the situation in Sumy.

According to him, it is a typical Russian style to destroy the lives of many families and entire homes. And every such Russian strike requires a response from the world - terror cannot be left unpunished.

"The most effective way is to support our people and our state. We must keep up the pressure on Russia and not succumb to Moscow's manipulations, whether political or in the media. We need to force Russia to peace. Only Russia is the cause of the war," the President summarized.

