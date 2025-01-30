Russia's strike on Sumy: the number of victims has increased to 9, rescue operations are over

In Sumy , the death toll as a result of an enemy strike has risen to 9 people, rescue and search operations have been completed. This was reported by Interior Minister Igor Klimenko, UNN reports.

The death toll rose to 9 people. It took 19 hours for rescuers to clear the rubble, pulling out bodies from under the ruins. 13 people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl. Two apartment buildings and more than 20 cars were damaged - the rescuers said.

According to him, police received 129 statements from local residents about the consequences of the Russian shelling. The process of documenting Russia's war crime - a direct attack on civilians - is underway.

The mobile invincibility center deployed by the rescuers continues to operate around the clock.

Recall

On January 30, the enemy struck at one of the 10-storey residential buildings in Sumy. The attack preliminarily destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies.