Russia's strike on Sumy: the number of victims has increased to 9, rescue operations are over
Kyiv • UNN
Russian shelling of a residential building in Sumy killed 9 people and injured 13. Two multi-storey buildings and more than 20 cars were damaged, and police received 129 statements from local residents.
In Sumy , the death toll as a result of an enemy strike has risen to 9 people, rescue and search operations have been completed. This was reported by Interior Minister Igor Klimenko, UNN reports.
The death toll rose to 9 people. It took 19 hours for rescuers to clear the rubble, pulling out bodies from under the ruins. 13 people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl. Two apartment buildings and more than 20 cars were damaged
According to him, police received 129 statements from local residents about the consequences of the Russian shelling. The process of documenting Russia's war crime - a direct attack on civilians - is underway.
The mobile invincibility center deployed by the rescuers continues to operate around the clock.
Recall
On January 30, the enemy struck at one of the 10-storey residential buildings in Sumy. The attack preliminarily destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies.