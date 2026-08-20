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Russia’s overnight attack on the Kyiv region claimed one life and injured seven people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Russia attacked the Kyiv region with drones and missiles. One person was killed, seven were injured, and houses, warehouses, gas stations, and cars were damaged.

Russia’s overnight attack on the Kyiv region claimed one life and injured seven people

The Kyiv region came under a Russian attack overnight; one person is known to have been killed and 7 injured, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Timur Tkachenko said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

The massive attack on the Kyiv region lasted all night. The enemy struck peaceful settlements in the region with attack drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Unfortunately, the number of injured has increased. As of 7:00 a.m., we have 7 people injured in the Boryspil and Brovary districts. One person was killed

- Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, the enemy attack caused damage in two districts:

  • in the Boryspil district, six residents were injured. Four were hospitalized at a local hospital with shrapnel and laceration wounds. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance. As a result of the attack, 14 private houses, 4 warehouse buildings, a gas station, a multistory building and 8 cars were damaged in the Boryspil district;
    • in the Brovary district, one person was killed and another was injured.

      All emergency services are working at the sites. Specialists are documenting the consequences of the attack and have already begun working to eliminate them, he added.

      Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 1220.08.26, 08:20 • 750 views

      Julia Shramko

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