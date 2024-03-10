Russia's Navy Chief dismissed - media

The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, has been dismissed. This is reported by Russian media with reference to their own sources, UNN reports.

It is noted that Yevmenov will be replaced by the commander of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Alexander Moiseev.

It is also known that despite the fact that Yevmenov is still listed on the website of the Ministry of Defense as the commander-in-chief, Moiseev's appointment has "already been communicated to the personnel.

The Ministry of Defense did not officially announce the change of the Navy Commander-in-Chief.

