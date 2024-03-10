$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184910 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 69658 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 89597 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53707 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46128 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russia's Navy Chief dismissed - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70158 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, has been dismissed and will be replaced by the Commander of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Alexander Moiseev, Russian media report.

Russia's Navy Chief dismissed - media

The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, has been dismissed. This is reported by Russian media with reference to their own sources, UNN reports.

Details  [1

It is noted that Yevmenov will be replaced by the commander of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Alexander Moiseev.

It is also known that despite the fact that Yevmenov is still listed on the website of the Ministry of Defense as the commander-in-chief, Moiseev's appointment has "already been communicated to the personnel.

The Ministry of Defense did not officially announce the change of the Navy Commander-in-Chief.

Ukraine has hit 42 of the 80 vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in two years of full-scale invasion06.03.24, 19:25 • 29127 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
