Ukraine has hit 42 of the 80 vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in two years of full-scale invasion

Kyiv

 29127 views

During the past two years of full-scale invasion, Ukraine has destroyed 27 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, including a submarine, and damaged another 15 vessels that are undergoing repairs.

27 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, including a submarine, were destroyed, and the Russians are trying to repair 15 more.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a briefing, according to UNN correspondent .

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, said during a briefing that the number of units destroyed by Ukraine was 27, including a submarine. 14 of them were of different classes and quite serious units: large landing craft, missile boats, a submarine and a patrol ship were destroyed.

According to the Navy, 15 units remain under repair, out of a total of about 80 units.

We can say that a third of them were destroyed and a lot of them were damaged, but the presence is still quite serious, 10 missile launchers, including three submarines, two missile boats and several patrol ships

- said Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.

According to him, the nomenclature and number is quite large, because, for example, the same large amphibious assault ships in the amount of 5 units are still in service.

  Reminder

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, most Russian ships were forced to concentrate in the eastern part of the Black Sea, and their presence in Sevastopol was minimized

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Ukrainian Navy
Ukraine
