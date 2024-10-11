Russia's missile attack on port infrastructure in Odesa region has already claimed 9 lives

A missile attack by Russian troops on the port infrastructure of Odesa region on October 9 killed 9 people. In two days, the enemy killed 13 civilians in Odesa region, most of them young people, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, said in Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the port infrastructure has increased to 9 people. A 48-year-old man died in hospital this morning. In two days, Russian terrorists have killed 13 civilians in Odesa region, most of them young people. I express my sincere condolences to the families of all the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded - Kiper wrote.

Addendum

According to the prosecutor's office, on October 9, in the evening, the Russian armed forces launched missile attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa region. Initially, it was reported that six people were killed and 8 were injured and hospitalized as a result of the enemy attack. A civilian cargo ship flying the Panamanian flag was damaged.